India forex reserves drop USD 1.31 bn to USD 656.5 bn

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell for an eighth consecutive week to hit a multi-month low of USD 656.582 billion in the week that ended on November 22, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The forex reserves dropped by USD 1.31 billion in the reporting week. The forex kitty had dropped a record USD 17.761 billion to USD 657.892 billion in the previous reporting week ending November 15. The reserves, which had hit an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September, have been declining for multiple weeks, at a time when the rupee has also been under pressure.

