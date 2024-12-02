Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Eicher Motors CV sales climb 7% YoY in November

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Eicher Motors' unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported 7.3% year on year growth in commercial vehicles (CV) sales to 5,574 units in November 2024.

While domestic sales increased by 5.8% to 4,957 units, total exports surged 32.7% to 402 units in November 2024 over November 2023.

Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses in November 2024 stood at 215 units, up by 4.9% YoY.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in Nov24 stood at 82,257 units, which is higher by 2% as compared with 80,251 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350cc slipped 4% to 71,261 units and sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc surged 84% to 10,996 units in November 2024 over November 2023.

The international business recorded sales of 10,021 units in Nov24, up by 96% as compared with 5,114 units sold in the same period last year.

B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, November has been an incredible month for us at Royal Enfield, filled with exciting launches that truly reflect our passion for pure motorcycling. At EICMA 2024, we took a historic step into the world of EVs with the debut of the Flying Flea, a big leap toward sustainable, forward-thinking mobility. We also introduced two stunning motorcycles, the Classic 650 and the Bear 650 that continue to build on our legacy of creating timeless, purposeful machines. Not only that, at Motoverse 2024, we launched the Goan Classic 350 and Scram 440 and both these motorcycles have garnered great response from motorcycling enthusiasts across the country.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 8.27% to Rs 1,100.33 crore on a 3.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,186.38 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Eicher Motors declined 0.64% to Rs 4,801.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

