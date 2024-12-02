Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki rises as total sales jump 10% YoY in Nov'24

Maruti Suzuki rises as total sales jump 10% YoY in Nov'24

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India added 1.90% to Rs 11,282.60 after the company's total sales rose 10.39% to 181,531 units in November 2024 as against 164,439 units sold in November 2023.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 141,312 units (up 5.33% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,926 units (up 16.62% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) advanced 8.06% YoY to 152,898 units, total export sales increased by 24.76% YoY to 28,633 units sold in November 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Spinners propel Pakistan to emphatic 57-run win over Zimbabwe in 1st T20

Parliament session LIVE updates: LS adjourned after protests over Adani issue, Sambhal violence

Ultratech Cement shares gain 3% after expanding capacity at Kukurdih unit

Why RBL Bank shares hit 52-week low, Bajaj Fin slip 1% in today's trade?

Market LIVE: Financial stocks keep Sensex muted at 79,800; Nifty at 24,150; Cons Dur, Pharma gain

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story