Maruti Suzuki rises as total sales jump 10% YoY in Nov'24

Maruti Suzuki India added 1.90% to Rs 11,282.60 after the company's total sales rose 10.39% to 181,531 units in November 2024 as against 164,439 units sold in November 2023.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 141,312 units (up 5.33% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,926 units (up 16.62% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) advanced 8.06% YoY to 152,898 units, total export sales increased by 24.76% YoY to 28,633 units sold in November 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

