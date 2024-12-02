Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes soar at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Home First Finance Company India Ltd clocked volume of 222.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2801.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7931 shares. The stock lost 4.42% to Rs.1,005.95. Volumes stood at 11122 shares in the last session.

Aether Industries Ltd registered volume of 4748 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1057 shares. The stock rose 1.09% to Rs.832.00. Volumes stood at 1426 shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd registered volume of 7.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.24 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.77% to Rs.150.70. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 92634 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30853 shares. The stock gained 4.19% to Rs.1,433.20. Volumes stood at 64126 shares in the last session.

Inox Wind Ltd registered volume of 8.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.27% to Rs.206.95. Volumes stood at 3.8 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

