Bajaj Auto total sales gains 5% YoY in November

The two-wheeler major reported 5% increase in total auto sales to 4,21,640 units in November 2024 as against 4,03,003 units in November 2023.

While the companys domestic sales decreased 7% to 2,40,854 units, exports jumped by 24% to 1,80,786 units in November 2024 over November 2023.

Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 3,68,076 units (up 5% YoY) and 53,564 units (down 1% YoY), respectively.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc. and parts thereof.

The auto majors standalone net profit increased 9.19% to Rs 2,005.04 crore on a 21.80% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 13,127.47 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 0.92% to Rs 9,114.45 on the BSE.

