India forex reserves rises by $1.51 bn to $658.09 bn

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.51 billion to $658.09 billion as of November 29, according to data shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI showed that the primary contributor to this rise was the increase in Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), which went up by $2.06 billion to $568.85 billion.

Meanwhile, gold reserves dipped by $595 million bringing the total to $66.97 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $22 million, now totaling $18.00 billion, the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), too went up by $22 million, standing at $4.25 billion.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

