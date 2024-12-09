India forex reserves rises by $1.51 bn to $658.09 bn

The Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI showed that the primary contributor to this rise was the increase in Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), which went up by $2.06 billion to $568.85 billion.
Meanwhile, gold reserves dipped by $595 million bringing the total to $66.97 billion.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $22 million, now totaling $18.00 billion, the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), too went up by $22 million, standing at $4.25 billion.
