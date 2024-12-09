Wipro joins hands with SIAM.AI

Wipro has announced collaboration with SIAM.AI for advancing Thailand's sovereign AI objectives.

SIAM.AI, a member of the NVIDIA Cloud Partner program in Thailand. The companies will leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing and software to develop an AI-powered digital assistant for the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The AI-powered virtual assistant, Sukjai, powered by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, SIAM.AI and Wipros Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA) Studio will provide domestic and international travelers with personalized, up-to-date, and timely information to deliver highly tailored experiences, while enabling the Tourism Authority to seamlessly service a growing number of tourists.

Specifically, Sukjai will provide 24/7 support and information on things such as transportation guidelines and schedules, destinations and lodging availability, recommended activities based on interest, and crowd flow information at top attractions, etc. It will offer customized recommendations based on individual preferences and include info on emergency services as well as safety and security alerts.

Vinay Firake, CEO, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Wipro, said, We are excited to collaborate with SIAM.AI and utilize NVIDIA's technology to transform the tourism experience in Thailand. This initiative highlights our deep expertise and investments in delivering highly customized AI solutions, designed to achieve the unique objectives of our clients. With the expected increase in sovereign AI initiatives across geographies, this collaboration with SIAM.AI and the Thai government marks an important milestone in bringing such services to a broader set of clients across markets.

Ratanaphon Wongnapachant, CEO, SIAM.AI Cloud, said, Our collaboration with Wipro exemplifies how we're bringing together global expertise and local knowledge to serve Thailand's digital future. Through this partnership, we're leveraging NVIDIA's advanced AI infrastructure while maintaining our commitment to data sovereignty and local value creation. This initiative demonstrates how Thailand can work with global leaders while maintaining control of our AI destiny and advancing our position as a key player in Southeast Asia's AI landscape.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

