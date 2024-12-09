Stock Alert: Paytm, PC Jeweller, JSW Energy, Laurus Lab, Biocon,

PVR Inox, RBL Bank, Granules India, Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 December 2024.

PC Jeweller informed that its board will meet on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, to approve the issuance of 5,17,11,462 equity shares by way of preferential allotment on private placement basis.

JSW Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy, has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC for the development of a 400 MW ISTS-connected solar power project.

Laurus Labs announced that its subsidiary, Laurus Bio, has secured an equity investment of Rs 120 crore from Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital.

Power Finance Corporations wholly owned subsidiary, PFC Consulting has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) company, NER Expansion Transmission the purpose of North-Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXV Part-A (NERES-XXV Part-A).

One 97 Communications (Paytm) informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, One97 Communications Singapore (Paytm Singapore), has approved sale of stock acquisition rights (SARs) held in PayPay Corporation, Japan (PayPay) for Rs 2,364 crore.

Suven Pharmaceuticals announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 56% equity stake in NJ Bio, Inc. The $64.4 million deal includes both primary equity infusion and secondary acquisition. As part of the deal, the company will invest $15 million in primary equity to accelerate NJ Bio's growth initiatives. NJ Bio is a Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Biocon has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API facility (site 2) in Bengaluru. This report is based on a surveillance inspection conducted by the USFDA between 23rd-27th September 2024.

