India GDP expected to grow by 6.3-6.8 pc in FY26: Economic Survey

India is expected to record GDP growth of 6.3-6.8 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 on the back of strong fundamentals, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. There are many upsides to domestic investment, output growth and disinflation in FY26. There are equally strong, prominently extraneous, downsides too. Nonetheless, the fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent, the survey noted.

