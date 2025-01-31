Hybrid Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 1.28 croreNet profit of Hybrid Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.281.06 21 OPM %39.8433.96 -PBDT0.530.39 36 PBT0.510.36 42 NP0.320.32 0
