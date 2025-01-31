Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hybrid Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.281.06 21 OPM %39.8433.96 -PBDT0.530.39 36 PBT0.510.36 42 NP0.320.32 0

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

