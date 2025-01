Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 17.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.23% to Rs 727.97 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 17.26% to Rs 48.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.23% to Rs 727.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 511.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.727.97511.838.6510.9862.6054.2258.9751.8248.5041.36

