Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 79.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 79.52% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 14.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.4314.0722.1840.943.017.551.576.401.125.47

