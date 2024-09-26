Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India has attracted a cumulative FDI inflow of USD 667.4 billion since 2014

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Ministry of Commerce & Industry has stated in a latest update that since 2014, India has attracted a cumulative FDI inflow of USD 667.4 billion (2014-24), registering an increase of 119% over the preceding decade (2004-14). This investment inflow spans 31 States and 57 sectors, driving growth across diverse industries. Most sectors, except certain strategically important sectors, are open for 100% FDI under the automatic route. FDI equity inflows into the manufacturing sector over the past decade (2014-24) reached USD 165.1 billion, marking a 69% increase compared to the previous decade (2004 -14), which saw inflows of USD 97.7 billion.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

