US equities end weak after recent streak of gains

US stocks ended on a weak note on Wednesday amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook following recent gains that lifted the two of the major averages - the Dow and the S&P 500 - to record highs. The Dow ended down 293.47 points or 0.7 percent at 41,914.75, snapping a four-session winning streak. The S&P 500 settled lower by 10.67 points or 0.19 percent at 5,722.26, while the Nasdaq closed up 7.68 points or 0.04 percent at 18,082.21.

Among stocks, Nvidia Corporation climbed more than 2 percent, extending gains from the previous session. Amgen dropped nearly 5.5 percent.

