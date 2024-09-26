Nifty scales above 26,050; IT shares advance

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 236.62 points or 0.28% to 85,400.13. The Nifty 50 index added 62.85 points or 0.24% to 26,067.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 85,433.31 and 26,067, respectively in morning trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.34%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,545 shares rose and 2,063 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index gained 0.67% to 42,243. The index shed 0.67% in the past trading session.
Persistent Systems (up 0.95%), HCL Technologies (up 0.78%), LTIMindtree (up 0.73%), Wipro (up 0.6%), Infosys (up 0.59%), Mphasis (up 0.56%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.46%) advanced.
On the other hand, Coforge (down 0.91%), L&T Technology Services (down 0.1%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.09%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Uno Minda shed 0.63%. The company said that its arm has entered into agreement with Korea-based Hyundai Mobis to manufacture licensed products like speakers.
Cipla added 0.02%. The companys UK-based arm has signed a pact to acquire a 6.9% stake held by Jiangsu Xidi Pharma in a China-based unit post-acquisition Jiangsu to become a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company.
JBM Auto fell 0.50%. The firm said that it has incorporated unit JBM Electric Vehicles in Singapore to carry on the business in the automotive sector for electric vehicles internationally.
