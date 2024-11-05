India moving steadily forward towards goal of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy stated in a latest update that India has set ambitious renewable energy targets, and achieved remarkable milestones along the way. Last month, India reached an impressive 90 GW of installed solar capacity, moving steadily forward towards its broader goal of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. India is also setting its sights on new horizons, with a target to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, supported by 125 GW of renewable energy capacity. We have approved 50 solar parks with a total capacity of nearly 37.5 GW and identified potential offshore wind energy sites to reach our 30 GW goal by 2030. Indias Union Budget for 2024-25 reflects this commitment, with a 110% increase in funding for solar power projects and targeted support for initiatives like the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. This, along with exemptions on critical mineral imports, underscores our resolve to lead in solar innovation.

