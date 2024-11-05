Capital Goods shares slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 265.54 points or 0.39% at 68258.44 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Timken India Ltd (down 3.38%), ABB India Ltd (down 2.97%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 2.13%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 1.9%),Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 1.52%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.43%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.36%), NBCC (India) Ltd (down 1.31%), and SKF India Ltd (down 1.14%).

On the other hand, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 4.35%), Welspun Corp Ltd (up 2.41%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.29%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 140.33 or 0.26% at 54845.35.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 16.25 points or 0.1% at 15740.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 78 points or 0.33% at 24073.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 238.2 points or 0.3% at 79020.44.

On BSE,2258 shares were trading in green, 1609 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

