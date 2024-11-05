Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FMCG stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 66.85 points or 0.31% at 21436.68 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, HMA Agro Industries Ltd (down 4.89%), L T Foods Ltd (down 4.36%),Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 3.45%),VST Industries Ltd (down 2.23%),Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITC Ltd (down 1.18%), Gillette India Ltd (down 1.13%), Honasa Consumer Ltd (down 1.1%), Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 1.1%), and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 1.01%).

On the other hand, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 17.25%), Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 13.35%), and Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (up 8.88%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 140.33 or 0.26% at 54845.35.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 16.25 points or 0.1% at 15740.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 78 points or 0.33% at 24073.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 238.2 points or 0.3% at 79020.44.

On BSE,2258 shares were trading in green, 1609 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

