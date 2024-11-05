Saregama slides after Q2 PAT decline 7% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Saregama dropped 4.56% to Rs 512 after the company's consolidated net profit decreased 6.65% to Rs 44.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 48.10 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations surged 40.31% YoY to Rs 241.83 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax in the second quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 59.30 crore, down 9.60% from Rs 65.60 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 84.2 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 72 crore in Q2 FY24 registering a YoY growth of 17%. The company reported EBIDTA margin of 35% in Q2 FY25 as against 42% recorded in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from music and artist management decreased 2.58% to Rs 152.82 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 156.87 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from video surged to Rs 71.97 crore during the quarter from Rs 15.05 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

On half year basis the companys consolidated net profit slipped 10.65% to Rs 81.82 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 91.58 crore posted in H1 FY24. However the companys revenue from operation jumped 33.19% YoY to Rs 447.11 crore in H1 FY25.

Avarna Jain, vice chairperson Saregama India, said FY25 has begun on a strong note with our new music release topping charts across different platforms. Diversification also gained momentum with successful live events and launch of third Saregama talent. We are well on track to be Indias premier entertainment company with IP being at the core of all its business activities.

Saregama India is a RPSG group company owning the largest music archives in India and one of the biggest in the world. The ownership of nearly 50 per cent of all the music ever recorded in India also makes Saregama the most authoritative repository of the countrys musical heritage. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - film & series production, live events, and music-based consumer products.

