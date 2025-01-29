Aarti Industries' subsidiary collaborates with Re Sustainability and Recycling

To develop plastic materials recycling facilities across India

Re Sustainability and Recycling (ReSRL), a Re Sustainability Company (ReSL), and Aarti Circularity (ACL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aarti Industries (AIL) a prominent player in speciality chemicals, have joined hands to establish a transformative first of its kind in India Joint Venture Company (JV Co) for driving the development of Plastic Materials Recycling Facilities (PMRFs) across India, aiming to revolutionise plastic resource recovery and sustainable resource management practices.

The PMRFs will focus on segregating, extracting and recycling resources from diverse waste streams, including plastics, to produce Advanced Circular Materials (ACM) that can be utilised as raw materials, fuels or recycled polymer feedstock. The partnership is committed to achieving a minimum resource recovery capacity of approx. 500 tons per day indicative by 2030 and exploring various feedstocks, including those from ReSL's core operations, to maximise material and energy circularity.

The first Plastic Materials Recycling Facility under this partnership will be established in Hyderabad, Telangana, and will pave the way for advanced recycling infrastructure in the region. It will also mark a significant milestone in India's journey toward sustainable waste management. This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and technology innovation. The JVCo will evaluate and engage leading technology partners to develop and operate state-of-the-art PMRFs, setting new benchmarks in India's recycling and waste management sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News