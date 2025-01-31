Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's economic prospects for FY26 are balanced; elevated geopolitical uncertainties and commodity price shocks to act as headwinds: Economic Survey

India's economic prospects for FY26 are balanced; elevated geopolitical uncertainties and commodity price shocks to act as headwinds: Economic Survey

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indias economic prospects for FY26 are balanced going ahead, the economic survey stated. Headwinds to growth include elevated geopolitical and trade uncertainties and possible commodity price shocks. Domestically, the translation of order books of private capital goods sector into sustained investment pick-up, improvements in consumer confidence, and corporate wage pick-up will be key to promoting growth. Rural demand backed by a rebound in agricultural production, an anticipated easing of food inflation and a stable macro-economic environment provide an upside to near-term growth. Overall, India will need to improve its global competitiveness through grassroots-level structural reforms and deregulation to reinforce its medium-term growth potential.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India GDP expected to grow by 6.3-6.8 pc in FY26: Economic Survey

FICCI members favour review of tax structure to spur demand, boost growth

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 17.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Daulat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story