Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Exploration and Production sector offers investment opportunities worth 100 billion US$ by 2030

India's Exploration and Production sector offers investment opportunities worth 100 billion US$ by 2030

Image
Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indias Exploration and Production (E&P) sector offers investment opportunities worth 100 billion USD by 2030, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas here today. The Minister was speaking at the inaugural session of first edition of Urja Varta. Addressing the distinguished gathering, he underscored the importance of the exploration and production (E&P) sector in achieving energy self-sufficiency and sustaining economic growth. He highlighted the vast potential of Indias 26 sedimentary basins, containing substantial reserves of crude oil and natural gas yet to be fully tapped.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zerodha confirms connectivity issues with BSE F&O orders affecting brokers

LIVE: SC grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy 'scam' case

Financial institutions plan annual ESG spending of up to $500,000: Study

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off record high, up 600pts; Nifty at 24,500; IT index soars 4% post TCS Q1

Brigade Enterprises stock gains 2% after unit launches residential tower

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story