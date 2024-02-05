Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Forex Reserves Increase By $591 Million To $616.7 Billion

India's Forex Reserves Increase By $591 Million To $616.7 Billion

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias forex reserves increased $591 million to $616.733 billion for the week ended January 26, according to the latest RBI data. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $2.795 billion to $616.143 billion.

For the week ended January 26, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $289 million to $546.144 billion, the data said.

Gold reserves increased $269 million to $47.481 billion during the week, the RBI said. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $27 million to $18.248 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was up $6 million to $4.86 billion in the reporting week, the RBIs data showed.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

