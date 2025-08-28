India's industrial output growth accelerates to 4-month high of 3.5% in July

India's industrial production growth accelerated to a 4-month high of 3.5% in July from 1.5% in June, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday showed. The growth this year was due to good performance of manufacturing sector, according to official data. The country's industrial output earlier recorded this level of growth at 3.9 per cent in March 2025. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by five per cent in July 2024. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of July 2025 came in at (-) 7.2 percent, 5.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.
