Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Gem Aromatics Ltd, Fiberweb (India) Ltd, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd and Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2025.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd tumbled 11.38% to Rs 4560 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2289 shares in the past one month.

Gem Aromatics Ltd lost 8.18% to Rs 293. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd crashed 7.26% to Rs 44.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23159 shares in the past one month.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd corrected 6.65% to Rs 27.37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd fell 5.67% to Rs 433.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18762 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

