HCLTech, Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub collaborate for promoting entrepreneurship

Launch ARISE FOR YOU? to nurture next generation of student entrepreneurs
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) in collaboration with Pearson India and under the strategic advisory of MeitY Startup Hub, today announced the launch of ARISE FOR YOU, a transformative national initiative aimed at igniting the entrepreneurial spirit among India's youth.
ARISE FOR YOU (Aspire. Rise. Inspire. Skill. Excel.) is a pan-India innovation and entrepreneurship challenge designed to discover, nurture and elevate the next generation of student entrepreneurs. With over 150,000 students expected to participate across 3,000+ campuses, the initiative will culminate in a grand national finale on March 12-13, 2026, celebrating India's brightest young minds.
The initiative is supported by MeitY Startup Hub, which brings its innovation ecosystem and 62+ hubs to mentor and counsel participants. Pearson India provides the Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB) certification and learning content, while Thought Pencil leads the marketing and outreach efforts.
ARISE FOR YOU aligns with India's vision for inclusive innovation and sustainable development. By spotlighting ideas from Tier 2/3 cities and promoting entrepreneurship across disciplines, the initiative supports the Viksit Bharat Mission and strengthens the nation's innovation pipeline.
