Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's services sector activity eases in December amid softer expansion in new business: PMI

India's services sector activity eases in December amid softer expansion in new business: PMI

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Although India's service sector maintained a strong performance in December, several of the survey's measures retreated as 2025 drew to a close. Rates of expansion in incoming new work and output eased to the slowest in 11 months, with companies refraining from recruiting additional staff. Firms remained upbeat towards growth prospects, but overall sentiment fell to its lowest level in nearly three-and a-half years. There were quicker increases in input costs and output charges than those registered in the previous month, though rates of inflation remained below their respective long-run averages. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index based on a single question asking how the level of business activity compares with the situation the month before fell from 59.8 in November to 58.0 in December, indicating the slowest rate of expansion since January.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dev Information Tech jumps after bagging Rs 26 lakh order

RBI Governor highlights the important role of NBFCs and HFCs in facilitating credit flow

Bondada Engineering commissions solar project of 120.46 MWp in Dec'25

Nifty trades below 26,150 mark; media shares decline

US dollar index softens under 98 mark in Asia

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story