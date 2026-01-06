Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dev Information Tech jumps after bagging Rs 26 lakh order

Dev Information Tech jumps after bagging Rs 26 lakh order

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Dev Information Technology rose 2.90% to Rs 35.80 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth about Rs 26 lakh from Core Technologies.

The order is for the supply of AutoCAD along with specialised toolsets under a fixed-cost contract. The scope includes industry-specific productivity tools, compliance and auditability, and operational readiness and support.

The company said the order will be executed over a period of around two months. The services will be delivered for Goa Shipyard, a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

Dev Information Technology clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions.

Earlier on 1 January 2026, the firm announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 1.90 crore from Gujarats Directorate of Food and Civil Supplies. The two-month contract involves providing an RDBMS platform for multiple digital service portals, including e-Rasan, My Ration and DBT applications.

Dev Information Technology is an IT services company providing cloud services, digital transformation, enterprise applications, and managed IT services.

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 786.3% to Rs 71.88 crore on a 35% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:27 AM IST

