Dev Information Tech jumps after bagging Rs 26 lakh order

Dev Information Technology rose 2.90% to Rs 35.80 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth about Rs 26 lakh from Core Technologies.

The order is for the supply of AutoCAD along with specialised toolsets under a fixed-cost contract. The scope includes industry-specific productivity tools, compliance and auditability, and operational readiness and support.

The company said the order will be executed over a period of around two months. The services will be delivered for Goa Shipyard, a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

Dev Information Technology clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions.