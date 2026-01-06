Dev Information Tech jumps after bagging Rs 26 lakh order

Dev Information Technology rose 2.90% to Rs 35.80 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth about Rs 26 lakh from Core Technologies.The order is for the supply of AutoCAD along with specialised toolsets under a fixed-cost contract. The scope includes industry-specific productivity tools, compliance and auditability, and operational readiness and support.
The company said the order will be executed over a period of around two months. The services will be delivered for Goa Shipyard, a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.
Dev Information Technology clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions.
Earlier on 1 January 2026, the firm announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 1.90 crore from Gujarats Directorate of Food and Civil Supplies. The two-month contract involves providing an RDBMS platform for multiple digital service portals, including e-Rasan, My Ration and DBT applications.
Dev Information Technology is an IT services company providing cloud services, digital transformation, enterprise applications, and managed IT services.
The company's consolidated net profit climbed 786.3% to Rs 71.88 crore on a 35% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
