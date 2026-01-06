Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering commissions solar project of 120.46 MWp in Dec'25

Bondada Engineering has successfully commissioned solar projects of 120.46 MWp during December 2025 for Paradigm IT, MAHAGENCO and NLC India across multiple project clusters located in Dhule, Amaravati, Hingoli, Pathardi, Shevgaon, Kannad and Dharni in Maharashtra and Neyveli in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, the Company has doubled its monthly commissioning volumes on a month-on-month basis over the last two consecutive months, reflecting strong execution momentum, enhanced project management capabilities, and improving operational efficiencies within the Solar EPC segment.

