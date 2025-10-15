India's vegetable oil imports jump 51% in Sep-25

The Solvent Extractors Association of India has released the import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for Sept., 2025. Imports during the month totalled 1,639,743 tons compared to 1,087,489 tons in Sept., 2024 i.e. up by 51%. This includes 1,604,643 tons of edible oils and 35,100 tons of non-edible oils. Despite this spurt, in first eleven months of the oil year 2024-25 (Nov.,24-Sept.,25), total vegetable oil imports reached 14,330,723 tons, down by 3% from 14,775,000 tons in the same period last year.

