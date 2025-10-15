Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 219.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.45% to Rs 705.80 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 219.57% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 705.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 562.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.705.80562.621.632.579.2710.128.659.5817.805.57

