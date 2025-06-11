Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India successfully met peak power demand of 241 GW on 9th June with zero peak shortage

India successfully met peak power demand of 241 GW on 9th June with zero peak shortage

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Ministry of Power stated in a latest update yesterday that India successfully met peak power demand of 241 GW on 9th June, 2025 with zero peak shortage. India is set to revolutionize its power transmission with the rollout of an Ultra High Voltage Alternating Current (UHV AC) Transmission System. Nine 1100 kV lines and ten substations have been identified for development by 2034, with testing facilities under development by the Central Power Research Institute. Investment would be Rs 53,000 Crore. The country added its highest-ever generation capacity of 34 GW during 2024-25, with renewable energy accounting for 29.5 GW. The nation's total installed capacity now stands at 472.5 GW, up from 249 GW in 2014.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

