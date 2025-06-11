Cipla Ltd spurts 0.42%, up for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1517.2, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.54% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% jump in NIFTY and a 11.69% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21948, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.71 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1524.2, up 0.71% on the day. Cipla Ltd is down 1.54% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% jump in NIFTY and a 11.69% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 24.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.