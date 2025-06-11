NMDC Ltd spurts 0.54%, gains for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 74.73, up 0.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.79% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% jump in NIFTY and a 2.8% jump in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 74.73, up 0.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25199.55. The Sensex is at 82711.36, up 0.39%. NMDC Ltd has gained around 9.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9509.7, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 235.59 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 75.09, up 0.81% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 14.79% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% jump in NIFTY and a 2.8% jump in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 9.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.