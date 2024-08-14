India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 32.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.15% to Rs 84.91 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 32.11% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 84.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.84.91118.179.2018.9011.2326.639.6424.9511.8217.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp