India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 32.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Sales decline 28.15% to Rs 84.91 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation declined 32.11% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 84.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales84.91118.17 -28 OPM %9.2018.90 -PBDT11.2326.63 -58 PBT9.6424.95 -61 NP11.8217.41 -32

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

