Empower India consolidated net profit rises 430.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 995.10% to Rs 38.00 crore

Net profit of Empower India rose 430.00% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 995.10% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.38.003.475.5811.532.120.402.120.402.120.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp