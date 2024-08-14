Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Empower India consolidated net profit rises 430.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Empower India consolidated net profit rises 430.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 995.10% to Rs 38.00 crore

Net profit of Empower India rose 430.00% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 995.10% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.003.47 995 OPM %5.5811.53 -PBDT2.120.40 430 PBT2.120.40 430 NP2.120.40 430

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier League to have different look this year. Here's what's changed

Like Dravid, I want coach juniors before gradual progression: PR Sreejesh

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Fund at heart of Hindenburg charges not domiciled in Mauritius, says FSC

UAW accuses Trump, Musk of intimidating workers in labour complaints

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story