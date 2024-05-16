Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India trade deficit widens to 4-month high In April

India trade deficit widens to 4-month high In April

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's merchandise exports rose by 1 per cent to USD 34.99 billion in April even as the trade deficit widened to a four-month high of USD 19.1 billion during the month, according to government data. Healthy growth in sectors such as electronics, chemicals, petroleum products and pharmaceuticals has helped register growth in exports despite global economic uncertainties. Imports also increased by 10.25 per cent to USD 54.09 billion in the month under review from USD 49.06 billion in April 2023 due to a significant jump in gold imports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Energy shares gain

Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks slide

Deepak Nitrite subsidiary inks MoU with Gujarat Govt for Rs 9,000 crore project

Energy stocks edge lower

Pricol gains after Q4 PAT jumps 39%YoY to Rs 41 cr

Happiest Minds Technologies forges strategic partnership with Solvio

LIC Housing posts PAT of Rs 1,090 crore in Q4; NIM at 3.15%

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Berger Paints records nearly 20% YoY rise in Q4 PAT to Rs 222 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story