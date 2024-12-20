India well on its way to have the 2nd largest metro network globally

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Manohar Lal, the Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, in a latest address to the consultative committee members of parliament attached to the MoHUA, emphasised that Urban Mobility is an important aspect to tackle the rising urban population and government is working relentlessly to strengthen the Urban Transport Network across the country. The Union Minister also informed that about 993 kilometres of metro rail is operational in 23 cities across the country and about 997 kilometres is under construction in 28 cities in the country. He also noted that India is well on its way to have the 2nd largest metro network of the world.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

