Tolins Tyres appoints Sojan C S as CFO

Tolins Tyres informed that it has approved the appointment of Sojan C S as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 19 December 2024.

The firm added that this appointment is based on the recommendation of its nomination and remuneration committee and audit committee.

Sojan C S has 24 years of post-qualification experience, including 12 years in the role of CFO. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and holds a postgraduate degree in Commerce from the University of Calicut. He has extensive experience working in Manufacturing, Service, Trading, and Real Estate industries, holding key senior management positions.

Prior to joining Tolins Tyres, he served as the CFO of Syama Dynamic Group of Companies, Kochi, and Rajasree Motors, Kochi.

Tolins Tyres manufactures bias tyres for a wide range of vehicles, including light commercial, agricultural, and two- and three-wheelers, as well as precured tread rubber. Its products also include bonding gum, vulcanizing solutions, tyre flaps, and tubes. The businesses are divided into new tyre manufacturing and tread rubber production, with tyre retreading solutions offered in India and 40 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 13.5% to Rs 9.60 crore on 64.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 76.88 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

