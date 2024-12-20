Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 3.61-cr to provide manpower services

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
ITCONS E-Solutions said that it has secured new work order worth Rs 3.61 crore to provide manpower services on a contractual basis from Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) Kochi, Kerala.

The said order is received from Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) Kochi, Kerala, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution.

The scope of the project involves providing manpower services on a contractual basis for a period of 2 years. The aggregate value of the work order is Rs 3.61 crore.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore, with net sales increasing 0.7% to Rs 28.50 crore in FY24 compared to FY23.

As of 20 December 2024, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 342.71 crore.

Shares of ITCONS E-Solutions shed 0.06% to Rs 681.50 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

