Indiabulls Housing Finance repays FCCBs of USD 148.71 million

Repays a total senior foreign currency debt of USD 3.23 billion

Indiabulls Housing Finance has today transferred ~USD 148.71 Mn (Rs 1,248.90 crore) to the paying agent Deutsche Bank AG, through the authorized dealer bank (AD Bank) State Bank of India towards interest and principal repayment of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) borrowings availed in March, 2021 from foreign investors.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With this, the Company has repaid USD 3.23 Bn of senior foreign currency debt.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News