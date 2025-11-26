Indian Bank gains for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 888, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.71% in last one year as compared to a 7.79% jump in NIFTY and a 26.68% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 888, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 26165.55. The Sensex is at 85506.55, up 1.09%. Indian Bank has gained around 7.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 7.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8486.5, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.38 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 889.9, up 1.54% on the day.