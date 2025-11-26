Coforge Ltd spurts 1.05%, gains for third straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1851, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.71% in last one year as compared to a 7.79% gain in NIFTY and a 15.37% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1851, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 26165.55. The Sensex is at 85506.55, up 1.09%. Coforge Ltd has added around 1.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36826.9, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.85 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1865.6, up 1.19% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 6.71% in last one year as compared to a 7.79% gain in NIFTY and a 15.37% gain in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 87.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.