LIC Housing Finance Ltd soars 1.52%, up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27409.4, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.59 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 560.95, up 1.79% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 11.33% in last one year as compared to a 7.79% gain in NIFTY and a 14.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.