Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 3613.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.38% to Rs 10.02 croreNet profit of Indian Card Clothing Company rose 3613.33% to Rs 66.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.38% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.0215.04 -33 OPM %-41.921.86 -PBDT6.673.26 105 PBT5.522.09 164 NP66.841.80 3613
