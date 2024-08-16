Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

D P Wires standalone net profit declines 35.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 31.04% to Rs 183.26 crore

Net profit of D P Wires declined 35.28% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.04% to Rs 183.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 265.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales183.26265.74 -31 OPM %5.545.90 -PBDT10.5015.81 -34 PBT9.5714.85 -36 NP7.1911.11 -35

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

