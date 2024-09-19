Indian Oil Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 164.2, down 2.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 78.77% in last one year as compared to a 27.59% rally in NIFTY and a 54.06% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 164.2, down 2.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25392.05. The Sensex is at 83172.83, up 0.27%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has eased around 4.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42350.7, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 140.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 179.35 lakh shares in last one month.

