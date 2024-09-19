Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 2.49%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 742.25, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.75% in last one year as compared to a 27.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 742.25, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25456.35. The Sensex is at 83278.9, up 0.4%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has risen around 19.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52750.4, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 738.8, up 2.21% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is down 1.75% in last one year as compared to a 27.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 31.4 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

