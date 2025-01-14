Indices may recover on value buying

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty January 2025 futures contract is currently down 4 points, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,892.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 8,066.07 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 January 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 24416.60 crore (so far) in the secondary market during January 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 2589.63 crore in December 2024.

Global Markets:

U.S. stock futures signal a positive open on Monday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures trading 42 points higher. Concerns over the potential impact of disruptive trade tariffs under the incoming Trump administration have eased slightly, following reports that his team is considering a gradual increase in import duties.

Asian markets exhibited mixed performance on Monday, with investor sentiment dampened by ongoing concerns about the tight monetary conditions in the United States.

U.S. indices partially recovered from their initial losses on Monday, resulting in a mixed close. The S&P 500 saw a modest 0.16% gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded from a two-month low with a robust 0.86% increase. The NASDAQ Composite lagged behind, experiencing a 0.38% decline.

This week, investor attention will be firmly focused on the release of December's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on Wednesday. Additionally, the earnings season is set to commence in earnest on Wednesday, with several major Wall Street banks scheduled to report their financial results.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity market experienced a sharp decline on Monday, with broad-based selling across sectors. Mid- and small-cap indices bore the brunt of the downturn, recording losses exceeding 4% each. Realty and metal stocks were particularly hard hit. The precipitous decline was fueled by global headwinds. The soaring US dollar, squeezing the Indian rupee to an all-time low, further intensified the agony for traders.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 1,048.90 points or 1.36% to 76,330.01. The Nifty 50 index slipped 345.55 points or 1.47% to 23,085.95. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty dropped by 2.39% and 2.62%, respectively.

