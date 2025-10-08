Indices trade near flatline; IT shares jump ahead of TCS Q2 results

The key domestic indices traded with small gains in morning trade. Investors will monitor quarterly business updates, IPO activity and upcoming quarterly earnings season. Nifty traded above 25,100 level.

IT shares rallied ahead of TCSs results, which will kick off the earnings season on 9 October 2025.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 144.69 points or 0.18% to 82,061.91. The Nifty 50 index added 27.85 points or 0.11% to 25,137.10.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.03%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,910 shares rose and 1,718 shares fell. A total of 196 shares were unchanged.

New Listing: Shares of Advance Agrolife were currently trading at Rs 108 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 8% as compared with the issue price of Rs 100. The stock was listed at Rs 113, exhibiting a premium of 13% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 113 and a low of 107. On the BSE, over 5.42 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of Om Freight Forrwarders were currently trading at Rs 86.60 at 10:37 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 35.85% as compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The stock was listed at Rs 82.50, exhibiting a discount of 38.89% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 86.60 and a low of 82.50. On the BSE, over 1.29 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index added 1.39% to 35,191.65. The index declined 0.04% in the past trading session. Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.98%), Infosys (up 1.96%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.94%), Coforge (up 1.93%), LTIMindtree (up 1.81%), HCL Technologies (up 1.51%), Mphasis (up 1.41%), Persistent Systems (up 0.71%) and Wipro (up 0.53%) surged.